CPRA VIDEO: Lake Borgne project – Restoring a way of life

Coastal Protection
January 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just released a very interesting video named ‘Lake Borgne: Restoring a Way of Life’.

photo courtesy of CPRA

CPRA and its partners recently announced the completion of the Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project, the largest marsh creation project in the state’s history.

This transformative project restores and nourishes over 3,000 acres of critical wetland, strengthening the fisheries and seafood industry while supporting the local communities that depend on this vital habitat to sustain their unique way of life.

Also, the newly restored marsh provides much needed storm protection for the surrounding region.

