Lake Montauk dredging enters final phase

Dredging
January 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of East Hampton has just released the latest update on the Lake Montauk dredging project, saying that the work in is full swing.

photo courtesy of Town of East Hampton

According to the announcement, the dredging operations are now in its final phase, with crews using a mechanical dredge to remove large stones and rocks in the harbor.

Under Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez’s leadership, the Town has stayed focused on moving this project forward and delivering a clear, on-the-water result that supports Montauk’s working waterfront and keeps the harbor safe and usable,” the Town said.

To date, 83,000 cubic yards of material have been dredged, helping restore safer navigational depths and improve access for the people who rely on Lake Montauk every day, including commercial fishermen, marine businesses, local boaters, and waterfront residents.

