Town of Duck VIDEO: Shoreline stabilization project wraps up

Shoreline Erosion
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Duck has just announced the completion of a major shoreline stabilization project at Duck Town Park.

photo courtesy of Town of Duck

In the following video, Sandy Cross, Planning and Permits Manager for the Town of Duck, walks viewers through the journey behind this project, from its earliest concepts in 2017 to the final permitted design:

View on Youtube.

The final project features 10 vertical vinyl sills (not bulkheads) designed to dissipate wave energy while allowing water and sediment to move naturally, helping preserve the surrounding shoreline and habitat.

