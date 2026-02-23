VIDEO UPDATE: Marinex Construction pumps sand onto Coligny Beach

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Town of Hilton Head Island Government said that Marinex Construction continued adding sand to the shoreline in the Coligny Beach area and is making good progress.

photo courtesy of Town of Hilton Head Island

According to the latest project update, Cape Romain Contractors kept building breakwater structures at Pine Island Beach. The beach is still closed to the public while this work continues.

Marinex Construction will continue replenishing sand along the central parts of the Island’s shoreline, extending just beyond Coligny Beach, the Town said.

