Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Beach renourishment underway in Myrtle Beach

VIDEO: Beach renourishment underway in Myrtle Beach

Beach Nourishment
February 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Myrtle Beach has released a video update on their latest beach renourishment project.

photo courtesy of City of Myrtle Beach

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. is the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor for the beach renourishment project.

Crews are currently in the 67th Avenue North area. Once this section is complete, they will move to Arcadian Shores.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

The $72 million beach renourishment project, which spans the Grand Strand, is fully funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the City, the works in Myrtle Beach will be finished by Memorial Day, weather and equipment dependent.

Related News