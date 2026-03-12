Bell in Italy: Dredging underway on site only accessible by helicopter

Back to overview
Dredging
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A unique dredging project in Italy, on the site only accessible by helicopter, is currently underway.

photo courtesy of Bell Dredging

According to Bell Dredging Pumps, a generator was installed onshore, supplying power through approximately 350 meters of cable to a barge where an electrically driven hydraulic powerpack is installed.

The hydraulic powerpack drives a Bell 150 dredge pump together with an electric Bell waterjet pump.

The waterjet system is used to loosen the compacted material, allowing the dredge pump to efficiently remove the sediment.

Bell said that the works are taking place at the intake of a dam, where dredging is being performed at depths between 70 and 80 meters.

