Construction work kicks off on Corran Ferry Infrastructure Improvement Scheme

March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Construction on the Corran Ferry Infrastructure Improvement Scheme (CFIIS) has started, marking a major step forward in delivering a modern, reliable, and future‑ready ferry service for the Corran Narrows.

photo courtesy of highland.gov.uk

Funded through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal (IHCRD), the £58m transport/ferry investment marks a pivotal time for one of the busiest single-vessel routes in Scotland.

The Highland Council has appointed Charles Brand Group Limited as the principal contractor for the landside infrastructure program, with works programmed for 18 months, with completion expected summer 2027.

Business and Employment Minister, Richard Lochhead, said: “The start of these works is a major step towards delivering a modern, reliable ferry service that supports communities on both sides of the Corran Narrows.

“The infrastructure will support our £28 million investment in a new Corran Ferry, giving businesses and communities in Lochaber and Ardnamurchan the reliable transport links needed to thrive.

“It is being supported through a wider £135 million Scottish Government City Deal investment to create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth across the Highlands.”

To enable this upgraded service, the programme includes a new slipway and overnight berthing pier at Ardgour, as well as a new slipway, breakwater, marshalling area, parking, cycle path, and improved public facilities on the Nether Lochaber side, north of the Corran settlement.

