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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Underwater rock excavation at Lock 19 on Mississippi River

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Underwater rock excavation at Lock 19 on Mississippi River

Dredging
March 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Lock 19 on the Mississippi River at Keokuk, Iowa, has reopened from its winter maintenance period.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to the USACE’s Rock Island District, the purpose for the closure was to perform underwater rock excavation upstream of the lock chamber in preparation for future repair and extension of the upstream river wall nose pier.

Closed since December 15, the lock reopened yesterday, March 14, just in time for the busy spring navigation season.

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