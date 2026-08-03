Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Army Corps: Port Freeport raises the bar

Army Corps: Port Freeport raises the bar

Business development
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and Port Freeport marked a major milestone in the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. 

photo courtesy of Bobby Petty, USACE

The federal navigation project deepens and partially widens the harbor channel, enhances the upper turning basin and eases the lower channel bend. The improvements provide greater vessel access, operating flexibility and navigation capability at one of Texas’ leading commercial ports, USACE said.

The deeper, more capable channel will improve access for larger global vessels, reduce navigation constraints and strengthen the movement of energy products, vehicles, containers, chemicals, agricultural commodities, heavy equipment and other cargo.

This project demonstrates what the Army Corps of Engineers excels at – converting public investment and strong partnerships into navigation capability that delivers lasting national value,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, USACE Southwestern Division commander.

“A deeper, more capable Freeport Harbor Channel strengthens Texas’ system of ports, expands access to global markets and reinforces the energy, commerce and supply chains that underpin America’s economic strength and national resilience.”

Port Freeport ranks #17 in the nation by commercial tonnage and serves as an important gateway for energy, automotive, container, chemical, agricultural and industrial cargo. The channel improvement project strengthens the port’s ability to serve existing customers, pursue future opportunities and accommodate a wider range of global vessels, USACE concluded.

Related News