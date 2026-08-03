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Home Dredging Today Webuild wins EUR 803M contract for Genoa Undersea Road Tunnel

Webuild wins EUR 803M contract for Genoa Undersea Road Tunnel

Business development
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Webuild Group strengthens its presence in Liguria with an €803 million contract awarded by Autostrade per l’Italia for the construction of the central section of the Genoa Undersea Road Tunnel. The project will be executed by Webuild (90 percent) and its subsidiary SELI Overseas (10 percent).

photo courtesy of Webuild

According to Webuild, the project involves the most complex stretch of the work, Lot B, which runs underground beneath the port basin and the part of the city. This development program is “a key component in improving urban mobility and enhancing connections between the city and the port, one of the Mediterranean’s main logistics hubs.” 

The overall route will extend approximately 4.2 kilometers, including 3.4 kilometers in tunnels, with two separate parallel tubes, one for each direction of travel.

The tunnel will connect San Benigno, to the west, with Viale Brigate Partigiane in the Foce district, passing beneath the port basin, where it will reach a minimum depth of more than 40 meters, before rising again beneath the hill of the Carignano district.

Excavation will be carried out using a tunnel-boring machine (TBM) with a diameter of nearly 16 meters, one of the largest to be used in Italy, excavating a total of approximately 7 kilometers. 

Webuild said that the project is expected to create up to more than 700 jobs, directly and indirectly.

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