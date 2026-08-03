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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Wasa’s backhoe Optimus kicks off Tornio dredging

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Wasa’s backhoe Optimus kicks off Tornio dredging

Capital Dredging
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Wasa Dredging said that their heavy-duty backhoe dredger Optimus kicked off the dredging operations on the Tornio outer fairway recently.

photo courtesy of Wasa

The outer fairway in Tornio refers to the maritime shipping channel leading into the Port of Tornio (Port of Röyttä) located in the northern part of the Bothnian Bay. This navigational channel guides commercial cargo vessels safely through the coastal waters and shoals toward the harbor.

In the following months, around 300,000 m³ of material will be dredged from the waterway, according to Wasa.

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