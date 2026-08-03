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Bids invited for Chipoka Port capital dredging

Business development
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Malawi Government has taken a major step towards restoring operations at Chipoka Port by inviting bids for consultancy services to undertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and supervise capital dredging works at the port.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Transport and Public Works

The move marks significant progress in Government’s efforts to revive the country’s only inland port connected to both the railway and road network after more than a decade of inactivity,” Ministry of Transport and Public Works said.

The latest development follows a directive issued by Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon. Jappie Mhango, MP, during his visit to the facility in April this year, where he instructed officials to expedite all processes required to restore the port to operational status.

Through the Department of Marine Services, the Ministry has now advertised for consultants to conduct an ESIA in accordance with the Environment Management Act and the Environmental Assessment Guidelines (2025), as well as consultants to supervise capital dredging works. Interested firms have until August 17 to submit their bids.

The ESIA will assess potential environmental and social impacts associated with the rehabilitation works and recommend appropriate mitigation measures to ensure the project is implemented in line with national environmental standards and best practices.

The dredging program is set to restore the navigable depths required for safe and efficient shipping operations, paving the way for the reopening of the port, the Ministry concluded.

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