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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis completes work on Amstelmeer breeding island

EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis completes work on Amstelmeer breeding island

Infrastructure
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The construction work on the Amstelmeer breeding island is now complete, Boskalis Nederland said today.

photo courtesy of Boskalis Nederland

This was a joint project by Natuurlijke Zaken, the business services division of Landschap Noord-Holland, Boskalis Nederland, TAUW Nederland, and Gebr. van ‘t Hek.

The main goal of the scheme was creating a safe resting and breeding ground for Wadden Sea birds.

Now that the sand has settled and the construction tracks have been swept away, it is even clearer to see what a beautiful work of art this has become,” Boskalis said.

The project is part of the Wijen Wadvogels program and is funded by the Wadden Fund, Vogelbescherming Nederland, the Province of Noord-Holland, Stichting Landschap Noord-Holland, and private donors.

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