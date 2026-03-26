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BREAKING NEWS: DEME acquittal in Sabetta bribery case becomes final

Dredging
March 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The acquittal of DEME Group in a major bribery case linked to the Port of Sabetta dredging works is now final, after prosecutors decided not to appeal.

photo courtesy of DEME Group

In February, the Ghent Court of Appeal ruled that all defendants should be acquitted due to lack of evidence, and the public prosecutor’s office has not lodged an appeal in cassation.

The case centered on a contract for dredging works at Sabetta.

In 2013, both DEME and Jan De Nul applied for the works after the Russian Ministry of Transport outsourced the tender to USK Most. DEME secured the contract through its Russian joint venture Mordraga – Jan De Nul did not.

Suspicious of a conflict of interest involving an intermediary, Jan De Nul filed a criminal complaint in 2016 with the East Flanders public prosecutor.

Without clarity on whether any alleged acts were carried out without the knowledge or consent of its board or shareholders, the offence could not be established.

Prosecutors had sought a forfeiture order of EUR 12.6 million and a fine of EUR 600,000. The Court ruled that the charges had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The only remaining option was an appeal to the Court of Cassation, but the public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue the case further.

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