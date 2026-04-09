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Home Dredging Today DEME’s TSHD Meuse River creates new land at Port of Cuxhaven

DEME’s TSHD Meuse River creates new land at Port of Cuxhaven

Dredging
April 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME is working on the expansion of the offshore wind terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven, planned by Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG.

photo courtesy of DEME

The project, conducted in cooperation with its consortium partners Depenbrock Bau GmbH & Co. KG, TAGU Tiefbau GmbH Unterweser and Boskalis, is set to deliver three new berths (5–7) with 1,350 meters of heavy‑load quay wall and 38 hectares of terminal space, closing the gap between berth 4 (Europakai) and berth 8 (the current Offshore Terminal).

At the moment, DEME’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River is carrying out rainbowing works – part of the dredging and land reclamation activities.

According to DEME, this project will strengthen Cuxhaven’s position as a key German offshore industry hub, while improving the infrastructure needed to handle wind turbines and their components efficiently.

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