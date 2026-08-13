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Home Dredging Today Marinex nabs $33 million Savannah dredging contract

Marinex nabs $33 million Savannah dredging contract

Business development
August 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Marinex Construction from Charleston, South Carolina, has won a firm-fixed-price contract for a maintenance dredging contract in in Savannah, Georgia.

photo courtesy of marinexconstruction.com

According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the project also includes related construction services, involving furnishing personnel, transportation, mobilization and demobilization, equipment and materials to remove up to five million, six hundred thousand cubic yards of maintenance material from an inner harbor.

The amount of this action is $33,052,500 with a total cumulative face value of $37,822,500. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Savannah, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2027,DoD said.

Fiscal 2026 civil construction funds in the amount of $33,052,500 were obligated at the time of the award, DoD added.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, is the contracting activity.

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