Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Congressman Moulton secures $4M for Essex River dredging

Congressman Moulton secures $4M for Essex River dredging

Capital Dredging
August 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton has secured $6 million in Community Project funding to protect the state’s environment and coastline.

photo courtesy of Congressman Seth Moulton fb

The funding includes:

  • $4 million for the Essex River Federal Navigation Project to complete the dredging of the Essex River, which will improve the current state of the waterway, the regional economy, and user safety,
  • $1 million for the Great Marsh Barriers Restoration to advance coastal habitat and the lifespan of critical infrastructure,
  • $1 million for the Gloucester Marine Station Living Ecosystem Lab to monitor and measure ecosystem growth, change, and development.

In September 2025, the House of Representatives passed Moulton’s amendment to the annual Energy and Water Appropriations Bill, calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finish the Essex River Federal Navigation Project. 

The Corps began dredging the Essex River in early 2025, but the engineering firm hired for the project was unable to finish the work. Moulton’s amendment, which was passed with bipartisan support, emphasized the need for the Corps to prioritize the completion of the project and fulfill its commitment to the community.

Decades of sediment buildup have significantly narrowed the river channel, creating dangerous conditions for marine traffic, small boats, and emergency responders. These ongoing hazards not only threaten public safety but also limit access for local businesses, particularly those reliant on the river for commercial and recreational activity, Moulton concluded.

Related News