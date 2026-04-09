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How better site security protects dredging projects and ports

Safety
April 9, 2026, posted by dredgingtoday

Dredging projects face numerous timeline delays, stemming from both the complexity of the work and the environment in which it’s conducted. Downtime can result from environmental impact surveys, adverse weather and wave patterns, equipment failures and security concerns, all of which incur high costs for dredging companies and the broader world economy. 80% of all worldwide trade relies on maritime transport, making ports and the dredgers who open and maintain aquatic channels essential to the stability of supply lines and the economies they support. 

Because of their importance to global stakeholders and for the protection of their assets and people, physical security must remain a priority for both dredging projects and the ports that harbor them.  As the risks of theft, sabotage and natural disasters grow, so too does the importance of visibility and situational awareness. 

The unique security challenges of dredging projects

Most of the complications inherent in protecting dredging sites lie in their temporality. Projects can last anywhere from a few months to a year, depending on their scale, a range that makes it difficult to ensure proper protection around the clock. The financial impact of theft across the wider maritime and logistics sector is substantial, with Industry estimates suggesting cargo crime costs up to $50 billion annually, with ports and transport hubs among the most frequently targeted locations.  These remote sites have no clearly defined perimeter, making them so-called “soft” maritime targets, 

The dredging machines themselves require fuel to power movement and excavation, and many tougher marine surfaces require chemical treatments for safe removal, which, along with expensive equipment, leaves many valuable assets unprotected. Add to this the risks associated with flammable gases, and dredging projects must remain vigilant around the clock for both human threats and the possibility of ignition. 

The 2020 Beirut Port explosion, while an extreme example of the end-risk, claimed the lives of over 200 people and injured thousands more. The cause of this tragedy was linked to 2,750 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate. Dredging operations frequently take place in proximity to fuel storage, shipping lanes carrying hazardous cargo, or industrial waterfronts. In some cases, dredging can disturb contaminated sediments containing hydrocarbons, heavy metals and other industrial by-products. This creates the potential for flammable vapors or reactive substances to be released into the working environment, increasing the likelihood of ignition if not properly monitored.

Ports and the cost of security breaches 

With so much riding on ports and their role in enabling global commerce, even small-scale disruptions ripple through supply chains. The war in Ukraine and the recent conflict involving the Strait of Hormuz put the interconnected nature of ports and trade into perspective, with the World Bank noting that during similarly unstable times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, port disruptions cost millions per day in trade delays, contractual penalties and logistical backlogs.

Dredging operations often underpin port expansions and maintenance, tying the two together logistically and creating an environment in which economic instability directly impacts project timelines and continuity. 

Organized crime remains a pressing and persistent threat to port security. In the USA alone, cargo theft costs an estimated $35 billion, rising over 20% year on year. Ports are frequently targeted due to a combination of factors, such as:

  • Their open design
    Ports have multiple entrances and exits for both foot traffic and vehicles, and plenty of wide-open space that is difficult to monitor reliably. 
  • An abundance of cargo
    Among the most often stolen goods are electronics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and building materials. All of these pass through ports daily and, in the case of electronics and raw materials, are stored and regularly used by maintenance staff on the premises. 
  • Transport at a standstill 
    The majority of cargo theft involves attackers stealing goods from transport vehicles, as mobile assets are much harder to protect than fixed infrastructure. A common trend is waiting for trucks to halt at fueling depots or ports, making them easier targets. 

Of course, the threat of combustion, as outlined in the context of the Beirut incident, is of even greater concern to ports. According to Marsh McLennan, fires and explosions account for more than half of the total value of the world’s largest industrial insurance losses. These events are typically low-frequency but high-impact, often resulting in extensive operational shutdowns and long-term financial consequences. 

Ports continue to expand and modernize, and dredging projects will be key to these developments. How to better secure these sites is an issue that first requires exploring existing systems and the flaws that often undermine efforts to safeguard them. 

The limits of standard surveillance

Not all cameras are created with the operational conditions of ports and dredging sites in mind. These are not controlled or low-risk environments; each piece of equipment must be carefully selected for its resilience. 

Where traditional cameras falter is in their unsuitability for deployment in hazardous conditions. Regulatory frameworks such as ATEX in Europe and IECEx internationally require that any equipment used in these zones be specifically designed to prevent sparks or excessive heat buildup, including security cameras. 

You needn’t look as far as to the nearest body of water to understand why specialist cameras are a necessity in maritime environments. Salt water, strong winds and rapid temperature fluctuations are a death sentence to any piece of technology not built to withstand them. While they may not fail immediately, their steady degradation only increases the site’s vulnerability until they are replaced, as movement and visibility issues create blind spots.  

On the subject of visibility, cameras monitoring dredging operations and ports have to contend with huge variations in lighting conditions. Low-light, late-night work and enormous glare-casting bodies of water both cause standard cameras to deliver inconsistent image quality, making it harder to identify risks in real time. As dredging projects evolve as work progresses, activity zones shift over time. Static surveillance can quickly become obsolete, no longer focusing on where the risks are most present, leaving gaps in coverage.

The presence of cameras alone does not mean they are functioning reliably or effectively. These limitations emphasize the need for purpose-built equipment that aligns with the regulatory and operational realities of high-risk maritime environments.

The importance of specialized equipment

In response to the risks and limitations of standard surveillance, port and dredging operators turn to solutions that are engineered for hazardous conditions. A prime example in the context of maritime sites is the use of explosion-protected cameras

Explosion-rated cameras are built to meet stringent international safety standards such as ATEX (Europe) and IECEx (global), with steel and alloy casings that regulate heat build-up and contain internal ignition. This extra layer of security insulates the electronics inside from the surrounding atmosphere, allowing them to be deployed directly into high-risk environments, such as fuel storage and dredging discharge points, without creating additional safety concerns.

Beyond their safety credentials, explosion-protected cameras are designed for durability. Their housing is resistant to saltwater exposure and protects against heat, moisture and physical impact. Their sturdy appearance houses lenses that capture long-range, high-resolution footage and dynamically adapt to lighting conditions. When connected to centralized video management systems, these cameras can feed into live monitoring dashboards, trigger automated alerts and provide recorded footage for post-incident analysis. 

The security industry is broadly moving towards unified intelligence, with a focus on integration. While dredging sites do have unique needs not typically seen in other sectors, data and real-time insight still play an important role in their safety strategies. Explosion-resistant cameras provide access to this digital-first security frontier without introducing unnecessary risk or compromising the site’s integrity. 

AI in maritime security 

Dredging has, historically, been a very practical, mechanical process. As with every industry on earth, technology has slowly optimized and streamlined everything from planning to execution. AI is largely another step in the same direction, finding use in risk modeling and machine accuracy, which raises the question of how it fits into site security.  

AI video analytics can identify unusual behavior patterns, such as unauthorized access to restricted quaysides or unexpected movement around valuable equipment. The automation capabilities of AI make it a natural fit for ports and dredging projects, where consistent, site-wide manual observation is not always feasible. 

These analysis tools can also aid in detecting early warning signs of danger. Contextual cues, such as smoke and spikes in heat, can be detected by cameras and sensors and trigger an alert for immediate investigation.  

For ports in particular, the regular movement of personnel, wildlife and waves leaves security systems prone to false alarms. AI-enabled systems can filter out these non-threatening events, ensuring that operators are only alerted to genuine risks and can focus their efforts where they’re most needed. Part of how they do this is by gathering data from multiple sources, such as video feeds, access controls, and sensors, to gain a more holistic overview of a site’s expected movement, which also enhances general situational awareness for human operators. 

At the heart of any discussion surrounding AI is the idea that it could replace human judgment. This is antithetical to the design ethos of any manufacturer that truly cares about safety, and also ignores that one of AI’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to enhance the decision-making power of human operators. Both ports and dredging sites suffer from limited visibility due to their size and physical layout. Covering every blind spot through traditional means would mean more cameras and security staff. AI-powered systems, conversely, allow smaller teams to oversee multiple locations simultaneously. 

AI is not a standalone solution, but one that benefits from and symbiotically augments accompanying security systems. Combining AI with purpose-built cameras and intelligent analytics provides the groundwork for a resilient and responsive security framework. 

Best practices for securing dredging projects and ports

The overlapping vulnerabilities explored above must be met with a layered approach that at once simplifies the complex nature of these sites, and balances risk-based strategies that account for technology, processes and personnel. 

A good place to start is visibility in high-risk areas. These are locations that store hazardous materials and expensive or essential equipment. As common targets for theft and environmentally volatile, their safety is paramount and can be achieved through appropriately rated cameras specifically designed for the task. 

Expanding visibility naturally follows on from this. The shifting locations and work zones of dredging sites, and the wide-open, constantly in flux nature of ports, require redeployable solutions backed by centralized monitoring platforms. For both, restricting personnel movement helps mitigate the risk of incidental or intentional tampering in sensitive areas, highlighting the importance of access controls that work in tandem with surveillance systems. 

As with any dynamic, high-risk environment, regular risk assessments help security stay adaptable and aware of emerging risks. Site audits and hazard evaluations, whenever circumstances change, ensure strategic planning and day-to-day decision-making are aligned with operational conditions. 

Personnel training that encompasses threat recognition, access protocols and safety procedures, including the necessary PPE for each environment, creates a workforce that acts as an additional layer of security. Their informed participation in a site’s evolving safety culture complements the addition of security technology, such as cameras and AI-powered analytics tools. 

Security as an asset for ports and dredging projects

The logistical, financial and personnel risks associated with these complex ventures are too high to be ignored or treated as an afterthought. Effective protection, security that works to protect workers and support operational continuity, now relies on a combination of purpose-built hardware and integrated systems that provide real-time visibility across even the most challenging environments. 

Stronger security in ports and dredging sites is an investment that helps maintain the critical infrastructure underpinning the vast majority of global trade. Supply chains and economies across the world depend on the long-term stability of maritime environments, and the technology and means to create that safety are readily available.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of DredgingToday.com.

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