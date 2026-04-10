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Home Dredging Today BEML launches long reach excavator with Dragflow dredge pump (VIDEO)

BEML launches long reach excavator with Dragflow dredge pump (VIDEO)

Dredging
April 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

BEML Limited has launched India’s first-ever long reach excavator with an integrated dredge pump developed in a collaboration with Dragflow.

photo courtesy of Dragflow

This innovative equipment is designed to transform how we maintain rivers, canals, reservoirs, and coastal areas,” BEML said.

“By delivering enhanced reach, flexibility, and cost efficiency, it provides a powerful new solution for shallow-water dredging and desilting operations.”

This equipment is designed for efficient removal of silt and sediment from rivers, canals, reservoirs, mines, and coastal areas, the company added.

photo courtesy of Dragflow

The equipment was launched by Anandji Prasad, Director (Technical–Operations), Western Coalfields Limited, in the presence of Yogananda G. and senior officials from the Indian Navy, WCL and BEML.

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