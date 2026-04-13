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Home Dredging Today Sand, science and strategy: Strengthening the shores of Presque Isle

Sand, science and strategy: Strengthening the shores of Presque Isle

Coastal Protection
April 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has just released a very interesting video named ‘Sand, science and strategy: Strengthening the Shores of Presque Isle’.

photo courtesy of USACE

This video shows how the Buffalo District – using modern technology and hands-on expertise – fights erosion and protects the coastline of Presque Isle for the future:

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View on Youtube.

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