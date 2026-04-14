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Home Dredging Today Representative Levin secures $8.2M for additional Oceanside dredging

Representative Levin secures $8.2M for additional Oceanside dredging

Dredging
April 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

California Representative Mike Levin has secured over $8.2 million in federal funds for two rounds of maintenance dredging in the Oceanside Harbor this calendar year.

photo courtesy of Representative Mike Levin fb page

The additional funding will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the harbor in the spring and again in the fall, as the city addresses emergency shoaling conditions and prepares to switch to a regular annual fall dredging schedule.

Regular dredge work is critical to keeping the harbor open, and this additional funding will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address emergency conditions and continue maintenance dredging operations. This funding will ensure that all of those who use this harbor are able to do so safely,” Levin said.  

During the annual dredging, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pulls up sand from the mouth of the Oceanside Harbor and pumps it onto city beaches.

The project makes for safer boat navigation in the harbor, and bulks up the shrinking beaches with 200,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of new sand.

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