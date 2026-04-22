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Guraidhoo land reclamation in full swing

Dredging
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The land reclamation and coastal protection operations in Thaa Atoll Guraidhoo have reached 76pct completion, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, land reclamation is being carried out to facilitate the development of an airport on the island. To date, 13.80 hectares of land have been reclaimed.

Revetment works are currently underway to safeguard the land from erosion, and an additional shipment of 17,000 tons of boulders has been delivered for this purpose.

MTCC said that the work is ongoing to install 979 meters of boulder revetment, along with 609 sandbag revetment units. 

The value of the project is MVR 106.02 million ($6.8 million).

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