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Fiji secures $37.3M to strengthen coastal climate resilience

Coastal Protection
April 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Government of Fiji has secured a major grant agreement valued at $16.7 million (FJD $37.33 million) to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities against the impacts of climate change.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Fiji

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, delivered the update in Parliament yesterday, highlighting the significance of the partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of Coastal Communities Sector Project.

This initiative directly responds to the growing threats faced by our coastal communities, including sea-level rise, coastal erosion, saltwater intrusion, and extreme weather events,” Tunabuna said.

The grant package includes:

  • $15 million from the ADB’s Asian Development Fund under climate adaptation and disaster resilience financing; and
  • $1.7 million in co-financing from the Ocean Resilience and Coastal Adaptation Trust Fund, supported by the Government of Ireland.

The Fijian Government will also contribute approximately $1.86 million through taxes and in-kind support. The Grant Agreement was formally signed on March 23, following Cabinet approval.

The project will be implemented in two phases:

Phase 1 (June 2026 – June 2027) will focus on five priority communities:

  • Veivatuloa (Namosi),
  • Nadogoloa and Namarai (Ra),
  • Vanuavou and Kanakana (Cakaudrove).

Phase 2 (August 2027 – August 2032) will expand to an additional 10 communities, to be confirmed following further consultations.

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