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Home Dredging Today Maintenance dredging underway in Bridport Harbor

Maintenance dredging underway in Bridport Harbor

Dredging
April 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Essential maintenance dredging is continuing at Bridport Harbor, Dorset Council said this morning.

photo courtesy of Dorset Council

This project is designed to support vessel access, safe navigation, and ensuring efficient long-term operation of the harbor.

According to the Council, West Beach will remain closed until the work is completed, which is expected to be within the next 10-14 days.

Bridport Harbor is a small harbor settlement and resort on the English Channel coast in Dorset, England, sited at the mouth of the River Brit approximately 1.5 miles (2.4 km) south of Bridport, 15 miles west of Dorchester at the western end of Chesil Beach.

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