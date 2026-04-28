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Port of Barcelona introduces Fifth Strategic Plan

Business development
April 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Barcelona has presented its Fifth Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, describing it as the largest investment cycle in its history. The document is structured into an action plan with 120 initiatives grouped into 25 environmental, social and economic objectives.

photo courtesy of portdebarcelona.cat

According to their latest announcement, the Fifth Strategic Plan is committed to comprehensively transforming the port’s spaces and infrastructures, with key actions such as reorganizing activity towards the south, new road and rail accesses, building new berthing points and rolling out the Energy Transition Plan, which includes the development of an energy production and distribution hub. 

The Fifth Strategic Plan marks the beginning of a new cycle of investments and changes that will transform the port, its spaces and its infrastructures. It is the Port of Barcelona’s response to major global changes and the path towards a more resilient and connected port of the future,” said Port of Barcelona president, José Alberto Carbonell, during the presentation of the document. 

Also, the Plan incorporates the first Strategic Plan for the Port Vell (Old Port), approved in 2024, to consolidate the port-city as a benchmark space for urban transformation, innovation and sustainability. In this way, the Port Vell is now a key element for strengthening the port’s relationship with society, obtaining its approval and garnering the social support required for major future projects. 

With regard to the logistics port, the Fifth Strategic Plan 2026-2030 identifies the need to increase the land available through CILSA and to incorporate new spaces beyond the current borders of the ZAL to continue attracting strategic projects and high added value advanced logistics activities. 

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