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Home Dredging Today Annual dredging operations at Cobourg Harbor about to begin

Annual dredging operations at Cobourg Harbor about to begin

Dredging
April 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Cobourg said that the annual dredging operations of Cobourg Harbor will be taking place throughout April, May and June.

photo courtesy of cobourg.ca

Mechanical dredging involves removing accumulated sand and silt, which contributes to shallow water levels and hinders boat anchoring and navigation.

Maintaining proper depths in the harbor ensures continued accessibility and functionality for boaters and recreational users, the Town said.

Dredging will begin at the entry of the harbor to ensure safe access for the Coast Guard.

According to the Town, additional dredging will be conducted, as required, throughout the summer season to maintain water depth.

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