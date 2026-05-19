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Home Dredging Today Spotlight on East Rockaway Inlet maintenance dredging (VIDEO)

Spotlight on East Rockaway Inlet maintenance dredging (VIDEO)

Dredging
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, has just released a video named ‘East Rockaway Inlet Maintenance Dredging 2026’.

photo courtesy of USACE

In the video, Alexander Gregory, project manager, USACE New York District, details how maintenance dredging of the East Rockaway Inlet can be beneficial in beach restoration efforts on Rockaway Beach:

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View on Youtube.

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