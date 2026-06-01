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Home Dredging Today GLDD wins $19.5M Ocean City beach nourishment contract

GLDD wins $19.5M Ocean City beach nourishment contract

Beach Nourishment
June 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) of Houston, Texas, has won a $19.5 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Beach Nourishment Great Egg Harbor Inlet to Peck Beach Project.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids were solicited online, with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Ocean City, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of October 18, 2026.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2026 civil construction funds and fiscal 2026 civil rivers and harbors contributed and advanced funds, in the amount of $19,493,971 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.

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