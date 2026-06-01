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Home Dredging Today USACE, Pinellas County sign Project Cooperation Agreement

USACE, Pinellas County sign Project Cooperation Agreement

Beach Nourishment
June 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Jacksonville District and Pinellas County signed an updated Project Cooperation Agreement on May 29 establishing a new framework for continued federal participation in the Pinellas County Shore Protection Project at Sand Key, Treasure Island and Long Key.

photo by John Paul Rebello, USACE

According to USACE, the agreement resolves longstanding implementation issues involving easement requirements and public access provisions that have created uncertainty surrounding future nourishment cycles.

Under the updated framework, easements associated with the project will align with the remaining authorized federal participation period rather than requiring perpetual easements.

This agreement establishes a clear and sustainable path forward for continued federal participation in the Pinellas County Shore Protection Project,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Adam Telle.It allows us to continue delivering critical coastal storm risk reduction benefits while balancing federal responsibilities, public access requirements, and local partnership needs.”

Authorized by Congress and maintained through multiple Water Resources Development Acts (WRDA), the Pinellas County Shore Protection Project provides hurricane and storm damage risk reduction benefits to approximately 21 miles of shoreline across Sand Key, Treasure Island and Long Key.

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