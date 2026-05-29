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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: DPC OKs major land reclamation in Gibraltar

BREAKING NEWS: DPC OKs major land reclamation in Gibraltar

Land Reclamation
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Plans for a major land reclamation in front of Westview Park were approved during Thursday’s meeting of the Gibraltar’s Development and Planning Commission (DPC).

photo courtesy of GBC News youtube video

The project was first announced by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in his January 2025 New Year message.

It was initially announced that the cost of creating the land would be met by TNG Global Foundation in exchange for part of the reclamation, but the Chief Minister later confirmed this was not finalized, and that the Government might have to deliver the project itself.

According to local media, the project is set to create over 1,500 residential units.

The Development and Planning Commission has now approved the Government’s application for this reclamation – approximately 47,000 square metres in total, and expected to take 18 months to complete.

There were a number of objectors, with 15 individual submissions and one petition.

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