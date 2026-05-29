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Home Dredging Today USACE starts multi-phased improvements to Lexington Harbor

USACE starts multi-phased improvements to Lexington Harbor

Dredging
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Detroit District will begin a multi-phase project in Lexington Harbor, Michigan, with the first phase involving dredging and breakwater revitalization work set to start as early as this week. 

Courtesy photo by State of Michigan

Phase One will focus on hydraulic dredging of the outer harbor. Their contractor will then mechanically dredge to address shoaling impacting harbor access and the inner federal channel and to re-establish recreational boating access to the inner harbor.  

Dean Marine and Excavating Inc., of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was awarded the $1.8 million contract to dredge the harbor on May 7. 

We recognize that Lexington State Harbor is a vital hub for local recreation and the regional economy, and we truly appreciate the public’s patience as we undertake this necessary work,” said Aerik LaFave, USACE, Detroit District project manager.

“By executing this essential dredging and the subsequent breakwall repairs, we are actively preserving the harbor’s structural integrity and long-term navigability. While these temporary closures are undoubtedly an inconvenience, the lasting benefits for boaters, anglers, and the Village of Lexington will be substantial.” 

Inner harbor sediment will be transported by barge to Dickinson Island Confined Disposal Facility in the St. Clair River approximately 56 miles away. Outer Harbor material will be placed nearshore 1,500 feet to 3,600 feet South of the Southern breakwater. 

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