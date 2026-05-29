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CSD Kirra kicks off Inverloch dredging project

Dredging
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

THE Gippsland Coastal Projects Team from the regional office of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) said that dredging operations have now started on-site at Inverloch.

photo courtesy of DEECA

As works progress west along the beach, sections of the shoreline will be temporarily closed,” said DEECA. “Areas outside the flagged nourishment zone will remain open.”

“Mariners are also advised to stay 50m away from vessels and pontoons for their safety due to potential noise and moving parts.”

This very important dredging program will be conducted with the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Kirra.

As the start of dredging was later than planned, Hall Contracting and DEECA expect to extend 24/7 works through to the end of June, according to their official announcement.

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