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Home Dredging Today Hopper dredger Trud-R returns to Gold Coast

Hopper dredger Trud-R returns to Gold Coast

Beach Nourishment
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The hopper dredger Trud-R has returned to the Gold Coast today to replenish sand on the city’s beaches between Miami and Main Beach.

photo courtesy of City of Gold Coast

The specialised sand dredging vessel will be continuing the recovery works following Tropical Cyclone Alfred and forms part of the City’s overall beach nourishment program.

The dredger will continue to build a buffer of sand that helps protect against erosion and storms, starting with Miami and Mermaid Beach as a priority before moving north to Surfers Paradise and Main Beach.

It is expected to replenish another 800,000 cubic metres of sand back to our most vulnerable beaches before the next upcoming storm season.

City of Gold Coast  Mayor, Tom Tate, said that Gold Coast beaches are one of their most important assets for tourism, local businesses and the community contributing around $3.4 billion into economy each year.

Dredging operations reduce erosion and result in faster recovery following storms while supporting the city’s reputation and our enviable lifestyle,” said Mayor Tate.

“Taking proactive action is crucial for the long-term sustainability of our beaches.”

The overall beach recovery works funded by both the Australian and Queensland governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements are estimated to cost $37.2 million.  

Approximately $13 million will be spent on this year’s dredging operations between May and September.

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