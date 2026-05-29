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Damen: Work on new TSHD 1000 progresses steadily

Dredging
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen said that the construction activities on their new TSHD 1000 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) are moving ahead according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Damen

According to the latest update, “work on the build continues steadily. Cable pulling is now underway, and outfitting activities of, for instance the dredging equipment, are progressing in parallel, including floor installation and positioning of key wet-area equipment.”

Next, we will begin insulating spaces that will become difficult to access later in the project. Electrical installation is also moving forward, with switchboards being placed in the switchboard room.”

Damen is building the TSHD 1000 at Shipyard 189 in Haiphong, Vietnam.

Shipyard 189 was established in 1989 and has built more than 150 vessels for military and commercial customers for both Vietnam and foreign countries.

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