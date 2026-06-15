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Home Dredging Today Ashby Canal dredging wraps up

Ashby Canal dredging wraps up

Dredging
June 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Canal & River Trust recently removed around 4,600 cubic meters of sediment from the bed of the Ashby Canal, to improve navigation for boats.

photo courtesy of Canal & River Trust

Canal & River Trust said that this work was “part of an our continuous program of dredging across the network, we’ve tackled another 6km stretch of the navigation.”

According to the Trust, the material removed from this area will be spread onto local agricultural land to fertilize the soil.

Dredging is an ongoing process on our waterways and we carry out silt surveys throughout the year to determine which areas on our long list need it most,” the Trust concluded.

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