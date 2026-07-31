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Home Dredging Today HME Construction secures clamshell maintenance dredging contract

HME Construction secures clamshell maintenance dredging contract

Maintenance Dredging
July 31, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

HME Construction Inc., Vancouver, Washington, was awarded an USD 11,502,000 firm-fixed-price contract for clamshell maintenance dredging and associated hydrographic and land survey work.

Photo courtesy of USACE/Illustration

The amount of this action is USD 11,502,000 with a total cumulative face value of USD 12,999,900. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2027.

Fiscal 2026 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of USD 11,502,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Oregon, is the contracting activity.

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