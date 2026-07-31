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Nautilus Dragados and Port of Malaga talk Guadalmedina River dredging project

Dredging
July 31, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Nautilus Dragados held a working meeting at the headquarters of the Port Authority of Malaga with the aim of continuing to advance in the technical and environmental planning of the future dredging and sludge removal project of the Guadalmedina River.

Source: Nautilus Dragados

During the meeting, different aspects related to the future execution of the works were addressed, analyzing both technical and environmental issues, within the framework of the existing between both entities and with the shared commitment to develop an action based on maximum efficiency, sustainability and respect for the natural environment.

The meeting allowed for further definition of different technical aspects related to the planned intervention, as well as studying the best solutions for the controlled extraction of the accumulated sludge, always prioritizing the protection of the ecosystem and the minimization of the impact on the environment.

The Guadalmedina River is a strategic element for the city of Malaga and its recovery represents an opportunity to improve both its hydraulic and environmental conditions, contributing to the sustainable development of the port and urban environment, Nautilus Dragados said.

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