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Home Dredging Today Misurata Free Zone, Port of Antwerp-Bruges ink MoU on port development

Misurata Free Zone, Port of Antwerp-Bruges ink MoU on port development

Business development
June 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Misurata Free Zone (MFZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges yesterday, strengthening cooperation on port development and logistics.

photo courtesy of mfzly.com

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. François Dumont, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Libya, alongside a delegation from Jan De Nul.

The agreement sets out a framework for collaboration across technical and consulting support, knowledge exchange, institutional capacity building, digital transformation, and the development of clean energy and sustainability initiatives within port operations.

Also, the MoU covers joint work on port master planning, infrastructure development and specialized terminal projects, including a planned bulk cargo terminal aimed at diversifying cargo handling and improving the competitiveness of Misurata’s port infrastructure.

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