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VIDEO: Sorrento Southern Groyne project in Perth

Coastal Protection
June 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Tenmex Industrial has released an official construction project video from the Sorrento Southern Groyne project in Perth, Western Australia.

photo courtesy of Tenmex

Along this stretch of coastline, the Sorrento Central and Southern groynes continue to play a vital role in preserving beach width and protecting public amenity, Tenmex said.

Also, these structures help manage the natural northward drift of sand, a process that, if left unmanaged, would gradually draw sand away from the beaches south of Hillarys Boat Harbor. The works were focused on upgrading the two groynes to meet modern serviceability and coastal‑protection standards.

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View on Youtube.

The construction and maintenance works were delivered by W.A. Limestone Contracting.

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