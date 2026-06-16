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Home Dredging Today Boskalis Nederland: New Europa Terminal takes shape, dredging work underway

Boskalis Nederland: New Europa Terminal takes shape, dredging work underway

Business development
June 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Step by step, the new Europa Terminal at the PSA Belgium and Port of Antwerp-Bruges yard is taking shape, Boskalis Nederland said.

photo courtesy of Boskalis Nederland

The first five quay cranes have now been delivered and set up on the finished part of the quay.

Also, the final concrete work is at cruising speed and the foundation work has also been fully completed.

According to Boskalis, there is plenty of activity on the waterside: dredging work – the next important step in the further expansion of the terminal – is officially underway.

The Europa Terminal, located at Scheldelaan 495 in the Port of Antwerp, is operated by PSA Belgium. It is currently undergoing a massive 9-year transformation dubbed “Project Emerald” to deepen the quay wall, upgrade infrastructure, and install shore power to handle ultra-large container vessels.

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