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Home Dredging Today Hall completes emergency dredging and beach renourishment at Bribie Island

Hall completes emergency dredging and beach renourishment at Bribie Island

Beach Nourishment
June 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Hall Contracting has completed emergency dredging and beach renourishment works at Bribie Island.

photo courtesy of PPCMB

According to Hall, this is a landmark project supported by The Hon. Jarrod Bleijie MP, Deputy Premier of Queensland, Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning, and Minister for Industrial Relations; and Gerard Coggan, The Queensland Coordinator-General.

Following cyclone-driven breakthroughs that exposed infrastructure along Golden Beach and Diamond Head to wave action and storm surge, Hall was engaged by the Queensland Government to help restore the northern tip of the island.

Working within Pumicestone Passage, the team successfully dredged over 1.1 million cubic meters of sand – the equivalent of around 120,000 truckloads – to rebuild approximately 2km of foreshore.

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