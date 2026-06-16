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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: CSD R.S. Weeks busy in Florida

PHOTO OF THE DAY: CSD R.S. Weeks busy in Florida

Coastal Protection
June 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Just offshore in Palm Beach County, Florida, Weeks Marine crews are restoring the Ocean Ridge shoreline in Florida. The cutter suction dredger (CSD) R.S. Weeks is dredging and placing new sand onto the beaches.

photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

This type of work plays an important role in improving long-term coastal resilience and supporting coastal communities, Weeks said.

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