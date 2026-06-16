Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Shoalhaven City Council: Funding provided for Lake Conjola dredging

Shoalhaven City Council: Funding provided for Lake Conjola dredging

Dredging
June 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Shoalhaven City Council’s application to fund dredging works at Lake Conjola has been successful, with the NSW Government offering a $1.5 million grant. This follows a Council vote last year supporting NSW Member for South Coast Liza Butler’s commitment to dredge the ebb tide channel.

photo courtesy of shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au

Commenting the news, Mayor Patricia White said the funding announcement was great news for Lake Conjola residents, who have long held concerns about lake entrance closures and flood risks.

We welcome the announcement of funding to dredge the Lake Conjola entrance, which is an important step in improving the resilience of this coastal system and supporting our local residents,” Cr White said.

“Council is committed to moving this project forward as quickly and responsibly as possible. While there is strong momentum, there are also a number of essential planning, design and approval steps that must be completed before work can begin on the ground.”

The funding will enable technical investigation, approvals and delivery of dredging of the ebb tide channel.

Council is seeking to engage the NSW Public Works agency to support the delivery of the work, including the detailed Review of Environmental Factors and project planning activities to determine where and how the dredging will occur. The Review of Environmental Factors will consider environmental constraints, associated flood mitigation measures and the extent of the excavation works.

Specialist contractors will be sought with the aim of completing the works next year.

Related News