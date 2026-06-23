Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul’s work in Itapoá enters final stage

BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul’s work in Itapoá enters final stage

Business development
June 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of São Francisco said that the final stage of one of the largest coastal engineering projects ever carried out in Brazil – the Itapoá work – is nearing its completion.

photo courtesy of Porto de São Francisco do Sul

The Figueira do Pontal Beach will be the last stretch contemplated by the widening works of the Itapoá shore. The start of feeding the 800 meters of this sand strip is scheduled for next Friday, June 26, marking the final phase of the coastal reconstruction carried out by Jan De Nul.

So far, the coastal strengthening works have achieved 93% execution. Of the 8.8 kilometers predicted in the project, 7.3 kilometers have already received new sand.

“In Itapoá, we combine two major challenges: improving access to the Baía da Babitonga and strengthening a vulnerable coastline. During the first phase, carried out in the autumn of 2025, our trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei deepened the access channel to the port. We reused the dredged sand to widen a degraded stretch of coastline,Jan De Nul said.

To improve maritime accessibility, the company increased the depth of the access channel from –14 to –16 meters. In total, Jan De Nul removed 11.9 million cubic meters of sand. This deepening allows larger vessels to reach the port safely and increases the region’s logistical capacity.

We link the deepening of the access channel to targeted coastal protection, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable marine engineering solutions. By guiding natural sediment flows, we protect infrastructure and communities while restoring ecological balance along the coast,” said Jan De Nul.

This project is the result of a public‑private partnership between the São Francisco do Sul Port Authority and the Itapoá Terminal. 

Related News