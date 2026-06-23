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Dredging begins at Port of Ancona’s Berth 22

Business development
June 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Centrale has kicked off the dredging operations at the Port of Ancona’s Berth 22.

photo courtesy of Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Centrale

The objective of the project, co-financed by the PNRR “Logistics Development for the Agri-food, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Forestry, Floriculture and Nursery Sectors” Next Generation EU, is to improve port operations in the area.

This dredging project will involve removal of approximately 6,000 cubic meters of sediment from Berth 22. The work, carried out by the company La Dragaggi srl of Marghera, will cover an area of ​​approximately 14,500 square meters.

According to the Port Authority, the dredging program – set to last approximately 10 days, without impacting maritime traffic at the port – will aim to reach a bathymetric depth of 10.75 meters Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL).

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