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Home Dredging Today Wareham River dredging set for July

Wareham River dredging set for July

Dredging
June 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Wareham River Federal Channel dredging project is anticipated to start the week of July 15th, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said.

photo courtesy of DNR

Dredging will be starting at green can #17 near the sandbar off of Hamilton Beach. Once this site is completed, the dredge will move its way up the Wareham River and ending off of Besse Park. Approximately 52,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the identified areas of the channel,” DNR said.

Also, the Coast Guard will be temporarily removing some of the navigation aids within the areas that will be dredged or obstructing dredge operations.

The channel may be impeded at times and we will assist as much as possible to help boaters navigate the area,” DNR concluded.

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