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Home Dredging Today Italdraghe’s CSD kicks off Hooghly River dredging project

Italdraghe’s CSD kicks off Hooghly River dredging project

Business development
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A new Italdraghe cutter suction dredger (CSD) is now operating in India on the Hooghly River.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

According to the Italian company, the dredging equipment was deployed to support an important cleanup project aimed at restoring safe and efficient navigation in the area.

Dredging operations have already started to lower the riverbed level from 2m to 6m, addressing the navigability issues caused by the progressive rise of the riverbed due to the continuous deposition of sand and other materials on the riverbed.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

With a dredging capacity of 3,750 m³/h and an operating depth up to 14.5m, this dredger is designed to deliver high performance in demanding dredging conditions, Italdraghe concluded.

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