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North Shore Lane dredging in full swing

Dredging
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Lake Onalaska Rehabilitation Coalition (LORC) said that the North Shore Lane dredging project is moving forward.

photo courtesy of LORC

According to LORC, this project is “about more than improving boat access. It will help reopen a historic channel, improve navigation, create critical fish habitat, capture sediment before it spreads farther into the lake, and continue the legacy of local stewardship that began with earlier dredging efforts in the Brice Prairie area.”

“Crews are already making progress, dewatering bags are beginning to fill, and additional navigation buoys are also expected to help improve safety through Sommer’s Chute.”

Because of fish spawning protections, dredging could not begin until after June 15.

The project is expected to take a few months and will be visible from the Red Pines area, LORC said.

The dredging comes as the U.S. Geological Survey’s Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center released its latest activity report, highlighting interconnected threats to the Upper Mississippi River system, including sediment buildup, invasive carp and nutrient runoff.

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