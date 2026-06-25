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New sand arrives onto Venice shoreline

Coastal Protection
June 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Venice Government, Florida, said that their new beach renourishment project is underway.

photo courtesy of venicegov.com

According to the City, this program will renourish approximately 3.2 miles of critically eroded shoreline. The project area extends from south of Venice Inlet to south of the Venice Fishing Pier.

Extensive environmental monitoring, including the relocation of marine turtle nests by Mote Marine Laboratory, is included in the project. The project replaces sand lost since the previous nourishment project in 2015 due to background erosion and storm impacts,” the City of Venice Government said.

“The work is set to restore beach width, preserving sandy areas for critical habitat and public enjoyment as well as protecting upland property and infrastructure.”

Project details:

  • Managing agency: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE),
  • Contractor: Weeks Marine, Inc.,

  • Construction contract cost: $27,495,000 (100% Federally funded),
  • Construction start: June 2026,
  • Construction completion: September 2026.

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