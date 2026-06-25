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Home Dredging Today Public meeting on Georgetown Harbor dredging set for June 30

Public meeting on Georgetown Harbor dredging set for June 30

Business development
June 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, along with partners Georgetown County and the City of Georgetown, will host a public meeting on June 30 to discuss upcoming maintenance dredging in Georgetown Harbor.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to the County, the meeting will give residents, mariners and local business owners “a comprehensive overview of the $3.587 million infrastructure project. The Corps expects to start dredging in July and complete the work in less than three months.”

Maintaining safe and navigable waterways is critical to the economic vitality of Georgetown County,” said Sonja Carter, USACE project manager. “This dredging project will remove significant underwater hazards, ensuring safe passage for both commercial and recreational boaters, while directly supporting the region’s long-term prosperity.”

The contract, awarded June 1, 2026, focuses on the Bypass and Steel Mill channels. Accumulated sand and silt, known as shoaling, have reduced channel depths to less than 5 feet in critical areas. This project will restore the channels to a 12-foot depth, plus two feet of allowable overdepth.

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